Prince Harry finally receives King Charles answer to reconciliation?

Amid reports that Prince Harry wants to make a royal comeback, but on a part time basis, as was demanded during megxit negotiations, an insider has stepped forward with the King’s stance.

The whole thing has been shared with RadarOnline and saw the insider say, “Charles is resolute” at the moment.

And “Harry will not be reinstated as a working royal...” under his reign because “he represents the very opposite of the values Charles wants the crown to embody.”

According to the insider, doing so would completely undermine the working royals' work and betray public confidence.”

This comes despite the King’s own health challenges, and ongoing battle against cancer.

Similarly Express UK writes, “the monarchy, under strain from Charles’s health challenges, seeks to avoid further instability linked to the Sussexes’ ventures.”

This claim comes just after a similar admission was made after an allegation came to light, accusing Prince Harry of planning his reconciliation to King Charles to drive a ‘wedge’ between him and his oldest.

But a spokesperson for the Duke came out two days ago and responded to the sentiment, on behalf of the Duke himself.

According to the source, “Categorically not. Harry is not trying to drive a wedge between the Prince of Wales and the King.”

Similarly, another statement came out too, clarifying the nature of gifts exchanged with King Charles, during the hour-long Clarence House meeting.

“While we would have preferred such details to remain private, for the sake of clarity we can confirm that a framed photograph was handed over, however the image did not contain the duke and duchess,” the duke's spokesperson claimed.