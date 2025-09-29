 
Geo News

Kate Middleton, Prince William breathe new life into royal family after difficult years

Kate Middleton, Prince William help restore trust in the monarchy following controversy surrounding Princess Diana’s death

By
F. Quraishi
|

September 29, 2025

Kate, Prince William bring hope to royal family following past controversies
Kate, Prince William bring hope to royal family following past controversies

Kate Middleton and Prince William are being seen as the couple bringing new life to the royal family, a new report has revealed.

Following the untimely and tragic death of Princess Diana’s death in 1997, many people questioned the future of the monarchy.

However, royal expert Duncan Larcombe told The Mirror that things have changed and now the Prince and Princess of Wales are giving people hope.

He noted that they are the most popular members of the royal family today due to their meaningful work for the public and support for meaningful causes.

“Back then it seemed the royal family was crumbling, and the public were asking, ‘Are we going to put up with these people any more?’” he said, referring to the time when Diana passed away.

“But William and Kate are the future, and I have no doubt they’ll move the monarchy onwards,” added Larcombe.

To this, another expert Katie Nicholl said, “Look at the way they engage, the causes they champion and the support they receive.”

“They’re not aloof or living in an ivory tower, and I think they will be forward-thinking, modern, relatable – and loved.

“The monarchy could have been looking at extinction, but thanks to the Prince and Princess and their children, the House of Windsor will be around for a long time.”

