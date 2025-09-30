'The Naked Gun' gets streaming release date

'The Naked Gun' to drop on Paramount+ on Sept 30

The Naked Gun, set to drop on Paramount+, showcases Liam Neeson's hilarious comic timing and bone-tickling humour.



The release date is Sept 30, announced the streaming platform. This summer's release of the movie features the Narnia star in the role of Frank Drebin Jr.

In addition to him, the movie also stars Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu and Danny Huston.

Akiva Schaffer serves as the director, while Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins are the producers.

As the movie is both a reboot and a sequel, Liam, previously in the interview with Variety, opened up about not being keen on looking back at the first movie.

“I just trusted the script,” he added. “And knew it would get better the more they worked on it. [Director Akiva Schaffer] was the co-writer."

"But there was always another writer on set — a friend of Akiva’s, obviously — and they would supply alternate endings to scenes. ‘Try this, try that,'" Liam concluded.