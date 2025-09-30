 
Zoe Kravitz leaves Harry Styles' friends worried over her 'wild' side

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz sparked dating rumors in August 2025

Web Desk
September 30, 2025

Harry Styles' pals are worried over Zoe Kravitz control dynamic, amid their blooming romance.

Sources close to the couple told RadarOnline.com that the Batman actress' “controlling” and kinky behaviour is an "unfamiliar territory" for the One Direction star.

Styles' pals think that Kravitz "wild" and "adventurous" personality "could overwhelm him."

"Harry throws himself into relationships from the start, and it's the same with Zoë. He's practically living in her pocket and has already taken the step of meeting her father. But his friends think she could overwhelm him," a source told the outlet.

"Zoë is known for being both adventurous and controlling, while Harry values his freedom in every sense. The concern is that she's steering him into situations he isn't prepared for, and that kind of power imbalance could cause real problems."

A second source added. "Harry has always enjoyed experimenting, but even he feels Zoë's kinks go further than he expected. He's talked about how wild she is, and it's making him second-guess whether he’s the one in control. For someone who's usually the dominant personality in a relationship, this is unfamiliar territory."

