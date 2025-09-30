Prince William, King Charles at war behind palace walls

Prince William and King Charles are said to be quietly clashing over deeper family issues amid ongoing scandal surrounding Sarah Ferguson’s leaked emails to Jeffrey Epstein.

According to reports, the Prince of Wales and the monarch spent some time together at Balmoral, which some insiders have described as a carefully crafted PR move.

In a report published by OK! Magazine, a source has revealed that William is growing increasingly frustrated with his father’s handling of controversial relatives, particularly Prince Andrew.

On the other hand, Charles believes keeping Andrew and Sarah Ferguson close helps maintain family stability, the insider shared.

Speaking of the father-son duo, the source said, "The palace wants images of unity, but father and son are miles apart.”

"This isn’t just a family spat," they said, adding, "It’s about the monarchy’s future. If they can’t agree, the whole institution looks weak."

They source continued, "Charles thinks keeping Andrew and Fergie close somehow protects the family.

"But to everyone else, it looks reckless, naïve, and frankly stupid. The scandals around those two never end."