Prince William awards knighthood to Gary Oldman at Windsor Castle

Oscar-winning actor Sir Gary Oldman received a knighthood from Prince William at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Oldman was honored for his services to drama, capping a decades-long career marked by versatility across film and television.

The London-born star won widespread acclaim for his Academy Award-winning portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour and is also known for roles ranging from Sirius Black in the Harry Potter films to Commissioner Jim Gordon in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy.

Most recently, he has starred as MI5 agent Jackson Lamb in Apple TV’s Slow Horses.

In a ceremony presided over by the Prince of Wales, Oldman joined fellow honorees including actress Samantha Morton and footballer Rachel Daly.

Morton, 48, who earned Oscar nominations for Sweet and Lowdown and In America, was made an OBE for services to drama and charity.

Daly, a member of England’s Euro 2022-winning squad and current Aston Villa player, was appointed an MBE for services to football.

The honors were presented in Windsor Castle, where Prince William personally bestowed the awards on behalf of King Charles III.