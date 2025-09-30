 
Geo News

Prince William awards knighthood to Gary Oldman at Windsor Castle

The ceremony was held at Windsor Castle where Prince William represented his father, King Charles

By
Web Desk
|

September 30, 2025

Prince William awards knighthood to Gary Oldman at Windsor Castle
Prince William awards knighthood to Gary Oldman at Windsor Castle

Oscar-winning actor Sir Gary Oldman received a knighthood from Prince William at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Oldman was honored for his services to drama, capping a decades-long career marked by versatility across film and television. 

The London-born star won widespread acclaim for his Academy Award-winning portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour and is also known for roles ranging from Sirius Black in the Harry Potter films to Commissioner Jim Gordon in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy.

Prince William awards knighthood to Gary Oldman at Windsor Castle

Most recently, he has starred as MI5 agent Jackson Lamb in Apple TV’s Slow Horses. 

Prince William awards knighthood to Gary Oldman at Windsor Castle

In a ceremony presided over by the Prince of Wales, Oldman joined fellow honorees including actress Samantha Morton and footballer Rachel Daly. 

Prince William awards knighthood to Gary Oldman at Windsor Castle

Morton, 48, who earned Oscar nominations for Sweet and Lowdown and In America, was made an OBE for services to drama and charity. 

Prince William awards knighthood to Gary Oldman at Windsor Castle

Daly, a member of England’s Euro 2022-winning squad and current Aston Villa player, was appointed an MBE for services to football. 

The honors were presented in Windsor Castle, where Prince William personally bestowed the awards on behalf of King Charles III.

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie break King Charles' heart
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie break King Charles' heart
Prince William finally makes major decision about Harry
Prince William finally makes major decision about Harry
Prince Andrew forces King Charles and Prince William into a fight
Prince Andrew forces King Charles and Prince William into a fight
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie send clear message to King Charles?
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie send clear message to King Charles?
Prince George finally fills void left by Prince Harry in major move
Prince George finally fills void left by Prince Harry in major move
Prince William's family members trigger escalating tension behind the scenes
Prince William's family members trigger escalating tension behind the scenes
Prince William the 'Best Future King' video
Prince William the 'Best Future King'
King Charles joins hands with Meghan Markle?
King Charles joins hands with Meghan Markle?