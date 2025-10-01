King Charles focuses on ‘policing' THIS area in young generation

King Charles is deeply worried about one pressing issue faced by the youth.

His Majesty, who is currently undergoing a treatment for cancer, is worried how advances in social media have an impact on young minds.

Rev Tommy MacNeil, who heads up the mental health charity the Shed Project, sheds light on His Majesty’s concerns after recent meeting.

"He was very concerned about the negative impact social media was having on young people in so many ways. He really understood the problems and the difficulties involved in combating them."

He added to the Daily Telegraph: "King Charles was clearly very concerned about the whole issue and negative influences on young people from social media. “

“It is almost impossible to police social media, so we need to find ways to combat that,” he concluded.