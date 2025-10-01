 
Why Royal couple cannot ‘divorce' despite separation

Eleen Bukhari
October 01, 2025

Royal couple from the conservative region in Britain can never officially part ways, reveals an insider.

Lord Nicholas Windsor, the youngest son of the Duke and late Duchess of Kent, and his wife, Paola, Lady Nicholas Windsor, who are not together anymore, cannot file for a divorce due to their religious background.

A friend of the family told The Daily Mail: “It's very sad, but the couple have been separated for some time.

Speaking further of the couple, the insider added: “They no longer attend family events together. Both are very conservative and dislike divorce, so apparently they will never actually get divorced.”

The practice is dissimilar to the part of the Royal Family in that resides in Windsor, where both King Charles and his brother Prince Andrew, have been divorced in the past.

