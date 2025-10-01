 
Geo News

Sarah Ferguson mocked over her ‘employment status amid Epstein case

Sarah Ferguson is asked to not turn into a burden for the Royal Family

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 01, 2025

Sarah Ferguson is told to get a job in a scathing rant.

The Duchess of York, who is currently in hot waters after her newfound links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is reminded her presence is burdening the Royal institute.

This Morning contributor, Tom Swarbrick, tells hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley: "Outside of the important ones, from running the country point of view, constitutional point of view and obviously we love Kate.”

Ben questioned: "The monarch and the heir?"

Tom continued: "Fantastic - love them, keep them, excellent. Everyone else. Just get a job. I feel like they're hangers-on.”

"So for instance, Sarah Ferguson - I'm sorry, but if you're going to write letters saying that you are really still friendly despite having publicly disowned Jeffrey Epstein,” he mocked.   

Prince William shares special 'thank you' message for Sir Gary Oldman video
Prince William shares special 'thank you' message for Sir Gary Oldman
Clarence House: King Charles celebrates £50m milestone video
Clarence House: King Charles celebrates £50m milestone
Prince William opens up about grief for Queen Elizabeth in latest interview
Prince William opens up about grief for Queen Elizabeth in latest interview
Sir Gary Oldman recalls Prince William's brutal joke about his 'Slow Horses' role
Sir Gary Oldman recalls Prince William's brutal joke about his 'Slow Horses' role
Meghan Markle's father caught in earthquake
Meghan Markle's father caught in earthquake
Prince Harry hits Prince William with endless phone calls, emails texts
Prince Harry hits Prince William with endless phone calls, emails texts
King Charles finally rewarding Prince Harry: ‘He's loving every second!'
King Charles finally rewarding Prince Harry: ‘He's loving every second!'
Kate Middleton faces 'tit-for-tat' criticism over absence from major event
Kate Middleton faces 'tit-for-tat' criticism over absence from major event