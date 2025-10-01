Sarah Ferguson mocked over her ‘employment status amid Epstein case

Sarah Ferguson is told to get a job in a scathing rant.



The Duchess of York, who is currently in hot waters after her newfound links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is reminded her presence is burdening the Royal institute.

This Morning contributor, Tom Swarbrick, tells hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley: "Outside of the important ones, from running the country point of view, constitutional point of view and obviously we love Kate.”

Ben questioned: "The monarch and the heir?"

Tom continued: "Fantastic - love them, keep them, excellent. Everyone else. Just get a job. I feel like they're hangers-on.”

"So for instance, Sarah Ferguson - I'm sorry, but if you're going to write letters saying that you are really still friendly despite having publicly disowned Jeffrey Epstein,” he mocked.