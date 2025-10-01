Aimee Lou Wood talks embracing weirdness: 'Gives me confidence'

Photo: Aimee Lou Wood explains how she copes with mental health struggles

Aimee Lou Wood has gotten candid about how her rising fame affects her mental health.

For those unversed, she suffered body dysmorphia, bulimia and social anxiety as a teenager, and was diagnosed with ADHD earlier this year.

In a new interview with Radio Times, the White Lotus star discussed obsessive thoughts and social anxiety.

“I get it so bad after social situations: obsessive, repetitive thoughts of, ‘Did I really say that? That was weird.’”

Moreover, Wood credits fan support for helping her embrace her quirks.

“I think of those people who thank me for being weird because it means they can embrace their weirdness,” she said.

The actress added that she manages overwhelming moments by staying mindful and resisting harmful coping mechanisms.

“It gives me confidence on the days where sometimes that little demon comes back up,” she explained in conclusion.