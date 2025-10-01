 
Geo News

Aimee Lou Wood talks embracing weirdness: 'Gives me confidence'

Aimee Lou Wood shared how he copes when a little demon visits her back

By
Web Desk
|

October 01, 2025

Photo: Aimee Lou Wood explains how she copes with mental health struggles
Photo: Aimee Lou Wood explains how she copes with mental health struggles

Aimee Lou Wood has gotten candid about how her rising fame affects her mental health.

For those unversed, she suffered body dysmorphia, bulimia and social anxiety as a teenager, and was diagnosed with ADHD earlier this year.

In a new interview with Radio Times, the White Lotus star discussed obsessive thoughts and social anxiety. 

“I get it so bad after social situations: obsessive, repetitive thoughts of, ‘Did I really say that? That was weird.’”

Moreover, Wood credits fan support for helping her embrace her quirks.

 “I think of those people who thank me for being weird because it means they can embrace their weirdness,” she said.

 The actress added that she manages overwhelming moments by staying mindful and resisting harmful coping mechanisms.

“It gives me confidence on the days where sometimes that little demon comes back up,” she explained in conclusion. 

Bryce Dallas Howard recounts getting saved by 'Spider Man'
Bryce Dallas Howard recounts getting saved by 'Spider Man'
Madonna reveals deeply emotional moment she experienced in coma
Madonna reveals deeply emotional moment she experienced in coma
Molly-Mae Hague gushes over major milestone
Molly-Mae Hague gushes over major milestone
Nicole Kidman left 'shocked' by Keith Urban's dishonesty
Nicole Kidman left 'shocked' by Keith Urban's dishonesty
David Beckham sheds light on sports and ‘reunion' with loved ones
David Beckham sheds light on sports and ‘reunion' with loved ones
Taylor Swift's former manager reveals her impact
Taylor Swift's former manager reveals her impact
Sarah Jessica Parker reveals mom's role in shaping THIS passion
Sarah Jessica Parker reveals mom's role in shaping THIS passion
Nicole Kidman is in ‘shock' as she fights for marriage survival
Nicole Kidman is in ‘shock' as she fights for marriage survival