King Charles, Queen Camilla honour 30 years of Neasden Temple

King Charles and Queen Camilla are celebrating on of the earliest temples in Europe.

His Majesty and Queen Consort attended 30 years of Neasden Temple and cherished the history of the religion and culture in the UK.

Advertisement

In a thread of photos, the couple is spotted wearing garlands as they attend the ceremony.

“Earlier today, The King and Queen visited Europe's first traditional Hindu stone temple," the caption began.





"Both The King and Queen have been to the Temple before. In 1996, His Majesty, as Prince of Wales, made an official visit, the year after it opened,” they captioned the photo.

“During today's engagement, Their Majesties met worshippers and representatives from community and social impact initiatives supported by the Temple, including The Felix Project and Women of the World (WoW),” the Royal Family’s official social media account noted.