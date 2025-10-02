Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson united financially amid reconciliation rumours

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson’s co-dependent relationship under spotlight

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson remain closely connected amid rumours of reconciliation years after they finalized their divorce.

However, an insider has shared with Heat Magazine that the former couple are mostly together because of financial reasons.

Despite Fergie’s recent scandals and the “disgraced” Duke of Yorks long history of controversies, the pair have maintained a strong bond.

Speaking with the publication, the source said that the Duke and Duchess of York’s relationship is deeply co-dependent, with Andrew providing financial support and royal connections to Sarah, who in turn remains loyal.

“These two couldn’t possibly function without being front and centre in each other’s lives, the co-dependency goes both ways and to be fair they’re totally devoted,” they said.

“Of course the more cynical interpretation is that they’re bound together financially more than anything, especially right now," they added.

“He’s always offered her security and connections to help fund her projects, and it certainly benefits them from a tax point of view to merge their affairs and go halves on as many costs as possible.

"They share pretty much everything, from lawyers and accountants to household staff, cars and even groceries. And of course they’re each other’s de facto therapists, too."

Meanwhile, calls are growing louder for their eviction from Royal Lodge, especially after Ferguson’s emails to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced.

“If the worst comes to worst and they’re booted from Royal Lodge then they’d most certainly look to move in somewhere else together,” the insider added.