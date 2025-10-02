 
Christa B. Allen shares she is happy with her life post messy relationship

Christa B. Allen explained rare approach to life

October 02, 2025

Photo: Christa B. Allen shares rare comments about building beautiful life
Christa B. Allen is speaking out about the darkest chapter of her life, a relationship she now describes as life-shattering.

In a raw TikTok post, the 33-year-old actress revealed she once dated a “charismatic, wealthy cult leader” whose manipulation left her “burned to the ground.”

Allen recalled being swept up by the luxury of “penthouses and private jets,” while spending “every waking moment” with her controlling partner.

 Eventually, he made her choose between her job or him, and she chose him.

She now believes she was being used to build his business, accusing him of “lying, cheating and manipulating” while putting “a lot of people” at risk. 

“I said yes to all of these things,” Allen admitted. “And I didn’t have to.”

Speaking later with PEOPLE Magazine, the Revenge star shared how far she has come since. 

“Women speaking up about what they’ve been through helps other women. I’m really happy to be in the position I’m in now,” she explained.

She added before concluding, “Sometimes things going really wrong in your life, or everything being burnt to the ground, is the perfect starting point to build something new and beautiful.”

