Denise Richards burning through cashes to win against Aaron Phypers: Source

Insiders dished rare details about Denise Richards' financial situation

October 02, 2025

Photo: Denise Richards to face worse nightmare in battle against Aaron Phypers: Source
Denise Richards' divorce from Aaron Phypers is reportedly taking a toll on her finances.

As per RadarOnline.com, the 54-year-old actress and former Real Housewives star has been draining her $6 million savings while battling her estranged husband in court. 

Phypers, 53, is said to be demanding hefty spousal support after the collapse of their five-year marriage earlier this summer.

Insiders claimed that Richards has already spent “tens of thousands” in legal fees, with more expected if a judge sides with Phypers. 

“Denise is not worth as much as people think,” a source said. 

“She’s burnt through a ton of money over the years and even with all her fame, she’s never been in that mega-high pay bracket.”

The source added that Richards is determined not to give in, saying, “She’s so angry right now, she won’t listen to reason and just hire a mediator. She says she doesn’t care how much she has to spend, she’s not just going to give in to Aaron’s demands.”

However, Phypers is believed to have a “very strong case” for support.

“Odds are she’s going to have to pay him out in the end on top of all the legal fees,” the insider warned. 

“It’s a nightmare,” the source concluded.

