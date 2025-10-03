'Shutterbug' Mahira Khan rediscovers Karachi's charm

Mahira Khan poses during an outdoor shooting. — Instagram (@mahirahkhan)

Incredible actor Mahira Khan poured her heart out for Karachi, expressing both love for the metropolis and guilt over how little care it receives in return.

The Raees star recently shared a heartfelt Instagram photo dump from her work visits around the port city, calling it the kind of love letter Karachi deserves.

From a vibrant building on the iconic Burns Road to tea kettles worthy of an art gallery, and from humble homes with laundry fluttering in the wind to a street where a Hindu temple, church and mosque share a wall — Mahira’s lens captured Karachi in all its chaos, colour and quiet resilience.

In her caption, Mahira reflected on how her work often takes her to places she might never have explored otherwise.

“Sometimes I marvel at my city... I feel blessed that my work takes me to places I probably would have never gone to. Streets and little bastis [localities] I would have never seen,” she wrote.

She acknowledged the disparities she witnessed — homes without electricity, families with barely enough to eat — but also the warmth and hope that shine through everyday struggles.

“I saw all of this… but what I also saw were kids laughing, a child or two coming back from school, a mother making fresh parathas for the son that goes out to make a living,” she added.

Her post struck a chord with many fans, especially her observation about a street where different places of worship share the same wall — a symbolic reminder of the city’s diversity.

“I saw smiles which had sadness, yet hope. Within the struggle — life,” Mahira wrote, leaving her followers emotional and in awe.

She signed off with a heartfelt note to the metropolis: “Karachi.. I love you. I’m sorry we haven’t been able to look after you, the way you look after us all.”

The actor’s candid reflection stood out as a rare, intimate tribute to a city that, in her words, continues to give — even when it has been neglected.