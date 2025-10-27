King Charles gets heckled over Prince Andrew scandal

King Charles got heckled by a man as the monarch met the members of the public during a royal engagement in Lichfield on Monday.

"How long have known about Andrew and Epstein? Have you asked the police to cover up for Andrew?," shouted a man from behind a camera.

"What do you think, should MPs be allowed to discuss the royals in the House Commons," asked the unidentified man.

King Charles, however, ignored the man and continued meeting the crowd.

It was for the first the king was questioned about his younger brother in public since Prince Andrew surrendered his royal titles over his alleged association with sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

Although the palace made Andrew's decision to relinquish his titles look like a voluntary move, royal observers believe he was forced to shed them.

Andrew's former wife, Sarah Ferguson, also surrendered her Duchess of York title communication with Epstein was also widely reported in the media.

The ongoing scrutiny over Prince Andrew is expected to become a trouble for working members of the royal family during royal engagements as anti-monarchy activists are running a campaign against the Windsors for what they call their failure to act against King Charles's brother.

Meanwhile the royal family shared King Charles's videos and photos from Lichfield with a brief statement thanking "all who waited outside the Cathedral to say hello."

The statement said, "The King was celebrating the local community and heritage skills around the Fenland Black Oak Table, crafted from a Jubilee Oak that had lay undisturbed in peat for 5,000 years."

It added, "The table has hosted numerous groups from across the region, including the Liberty Jamboree, MusicShare, and volunteers from the Cathedral’s embroiderers and City’s Foodbank."



