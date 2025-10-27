 
Charles Spencer gets honest about career after Diana, Charles' wedding

Charles Spencer is opening up about how his sister Diana's marriage to then Prince Charles affected their famly

October 27, 2025

Charles Spencer reveals how Diana's marriage to Charles affected his career

Princess Diana’s marriage to now-King Charles III changed things overnight for the Spencer family.

Diana’s brother Charles Spencer got a career in journalism due to it.

"Leaving the tragedy of 28 years aside, it was an extraordinary thing for my family," Spencer, 61, said during a recent appearance on the Rosebud with Gyles Brandreth podcast.

Diana and Charles on the day theri engagement was announced 

"I had a career off the back of it, if I’m honest, of 10 years working at NBC as a correspondent," he remarked.

Charles was "in the record industry” before he listened to someone’s advice to try out journalism.

The network needed "a commentator" for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s wedding in 1986. Charles first did some reports on the wedding for NBC.

"I took a month’s job doing some reports for NBC, the other two networks — ABC and CBS — cut to commercials because they’d run out of things to say, and I was still wittering on about God knows what when they came out on the balcony to kiss," Charles shared, explaining that NBC became the only network to have the moment on live tv.

"The executive producer said, ‘Oh my God. … I’m going to give you a job,’ and that morphed into a 10-year career," he recalled.

