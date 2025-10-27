 
Royal family hits new social media milestone

King Frederik and Queen Mary have hit one million followers on Instagram

Abdul Hafeez
October 27, 2025

Denmark's King and Queen are apparently following in the footsteps of British royals as they have started highlighting more extensively on their social media accounts especially, Instagram.

King Frederik and Queen Mary's efforts are bringing the fruit as the royal family's official Instagram account has crossed one million followers.

The milestone achieved by the royal family highlighted the importance of social media and its advantages in reaching the wider public.

On Monday, the Denmark's royal family shared an Instagram post as the couple visited Randers to present the Royal Couple's awards "At the Work".

A large number of people had gathered to welcome the king and queen during their visit.

According to a statement, "many people turned up to welcome their majesties who spent the day meeting citizens and local groups contributing the city's community, culture and wellbeing." 

