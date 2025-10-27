King Charles dreads Prince Andrew may follow Harry's path with tell-all book

King Charles fears Prince Andrew’s next move could spark royal chaos

King Charles concerned Prince Andrew’s next move could shake the monarchy after reportedly pushing him to give up his Duke of York title.

According to reports, some senior members of the royal family, including Queen Camilla and Prince William, are not satisfied with Andrew renouncing his Dukedom.

They want Charles to cut off all ties with him completely but a royal insider told Radar Online that the monarch is worried that cutting ties with Andrew could lead to even more trouble.

The King fears his “disgraced” younger brother may follow in Prince Harry’s footsteps and release a damaging tell-all memoir.

A source said that Charles knows Andrew would be desperate for money and could use his royal insider knowledge to publish a scandalous book that would overshadow Harry’s memoir.

“He knows better than anyone how Andrew will be the loosest of cannons if and when he’s finally thrown out,” the insider said.

They added, “He’ll be even more desperate for money than he is now and it’s common knowledge that a scandalous memoir would almost certainly be his first move.”

“That would presumably involve endless stories and anecdotes which would lift the lid on life behind Palace walls, and given Andrew’s position at the top of the monarchy for so many decades it would probably make Harry’s memoir look like a picnic by comparison.”

However Charles knows that he cannot ignore calls to end all ties with Andrew due to public and family pressure.

“The feeling is that even with this threat hanging over the royals, there’s still no excuse at this point to keep him around,” they said.

“It’s asking a lot for Charles to start the formal process, but after these latest revelations and given how it’s not likely to slow down any time soon, the view far and wide is that he’s not got much of a choice.”