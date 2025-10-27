 
Activists call for investigation against Prince Andrew after King Charles heckled

King Charles was shouted at in Lichfield when the monarchy was meeting crowds

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 27, 2025

Anti-monarchy group Republic was quick to share the video of King Charles being heckled in Lichfield on Monday as it reiterated its demand for an inquiry against Prince Andrew.

"Charles has just been heckled in Lichfield about his complicity in covering up accusations against Andrew. Time to investigate Andrew," it said on X while sharing a video of the incident.

In the video, a man is heard shouting, "How long have known about Andrew and Epstein? Have you asked the police to cover up for Andrew?" 

King Charles and Prince Andrew: File photo
"What do you think, should MPs be allowed to discuss the royals in the House Commons," asked the unidentified man.

In a statement issued on the royal family's social media accounts, the king thanked the people who had waited for him to say hello.

The visit came days after Prince Andrew said he would no longer use the title of the Duke of York.

Andrew's decision to relinquish his royal titles was announced by Buckingham Palace after renewed scrutiny over his alleged association with late sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

However, the king or any other member of the British royal family has not made comment on Andrew's decision, which according to may observers was not voluntary.


