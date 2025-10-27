Prince Harry pushes back as he's tired of living in Meghan Markle shadow

Prince Harry tried of Meghan Markle’s bossy nature, wants to move back to UK

Prince Harry’s patient is said to be wearing thin as friends reveal he is distancing himself from Meghan Markle as couple tackle marital issues.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s marriage is reportedly facing significant strain due to Harry's growing independence and renewed connection to his royal roots, sources claimed.

His recent meeting with King Charles in London is said to have "reignited something" in Harry, reminding him of his sense of duty.

Insiders told Radar Online that Harry is no longer willing to live in Meghan's shadow and is pushing back against her ambitions, causing tension between the couple.

"There's definitely been a shift in Harry. Since seeing his father in the U.K., he's become more confident and self-assured,” a friend of the couple said.

They added, “It's as if he's finally realized he doesn't have to live in Meghan's shadow anymore – and that's completely unsettled the balance between them."

Another insider said, "Meghan's always been the one calling the shots, but lately Harry's stopped just going along with everything.”

“He's started pushing back, speaking up when something doesn't sit right with him. At the gala, you could tell his heart wasn't in it – people around them have been saying for weeks that he's slowly pulling away."

A source further revealed that Harry was supposed to join Meghan at her Paris Fashion Week appearance but did not.

“Harry is completely drained. Meghan's constant branding, the events, the hustle – it never stops,” the insider said.

“Harry's craving something more meaningful again, the kind of work his mother was known for. Seeing his dad recently just reminded him how far he's drifted from that."