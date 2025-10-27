Prince William 'not' punishing Harry just protecting monarchy from collapse

Prince William secretly plans to freeze out Harry and Meghan forever

Prince William is said to be pushing King Charles to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle off their titles.

According to Closer Magazine, the Prince of Wales is convinced that "the monarchy can only survive if it’s streamlined and scandal-free, and in his view that means Meghan and Harry need to be cut loose completely."

Sources claim that William has strong stance against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and he's holding his tongue publicly because he doesn't want to embarrass King Charles.

However, following Prince Andrew's exit, the Prince of Wales now wants Harry and Meghan to be stripped as well. "He doesn’t want to embarrass his father so he’s holding his tongue publicly, but he’s made it clear to everyone around him that even if this meeting [with Harry] goes ahead, it changes nothing in the long run."

"He’s going to continue to push the King to take their titles and stop them from grifting off the family. And if Charles won’t do it, you can count on William making it the first thing on his to-do list when he takes the throne," the source added.

Furthermore, Prince William reportedly insists it is not because of any revenge against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"It’s abhorrent to him that they’re exploiting their royal status for personal profit, and he wants to see that stopped once and for all."

The source said, "William insists it’s not just a case of him wanting revenge on his brother, he says that they’re doing real damage to the monarchy."

"They’re shamelessly taking advantage of the King’s goodwill as far as William’s concerned and he’s adamant it shouldn’t be tolerated just because certain people are frightened of incurring their wrath," they added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal roles in 2020.