Gigi Hadid 'secure, grounded' with Bradley Cooper: Source

Photo: Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper admire each other's success: Source

Gigi Hadid is reportedly in a great place with her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper.

According to RadarOnline.com, the couple, who began dating nearly two years ago, have bonded over their shared experience as single parents.

It is noteworthy that Cooper shares daughter Lea with model Irina Shayk, while Hadid co-parents daughter Khai with her ex, Zayn Malik.

“Considering how busy they both are with work and family, they have managed to keep this alive and are going strong,” an insider said.

“They each admire the other’s success, and they have kids in common,” they added.

Another source told People previously that Gigi and Bradley are “keeping a healthy balance” in their relationship while raising their daughters, who “get along really well.”

“Their schedules are packed, but they’ve figured out a rhythm that works for them and the kids,” the insider explained.

“Khai and Lea see each other all the time and get along really well, which has made everything so much easier.”

The couple, who have kept their romance largely low-key, are said to have “made their relationship a priority” while continuing to juggle their thriving careers.