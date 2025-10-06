 
Geo News

Gigi Hadid fell hard for Leonardo DiCaprio before Bradley Cooper: Source

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly dated for a few months

By
Web Desk
|

October 06, 2025

Photo: Gigi Hadid was smitten with Leonardo DiCaprio: Source
Gigi Hadid reportedly developed genuine feelings for Leonardo DiCaprio.

According to RadarOnline.com, the supermodel was “super smitten” with the Hollywood hunk, though he was not ready to commit.

“Gigi fell hard for Leo back when they hooked up,” a source began.

“But he wanted to play the field, so things fizzled out," they explained. 

"At the time, there was a lot of resentment from Gigi and her friends towards Leo,” the source now concluded.

The Titanic star and Hadid were spotted together several times between September 2022 and June 2023, with insiders at the time claiming, “Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi” and “Gigi is smitten.”

However, by October 2023, their whirlwind romance had cooled. 

A source told Us Weekly in July 2023, “They’re only seeing each other right now. It’s still casual, and they aren’t labeling it, but they’re dating again.”

“Leo wants to take it slower with Gigi because there's potential there, and he wants to preserve it,” the insider added.

Their rumored relationship began shortly after DiCaprio's split from longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone in August 2022.

