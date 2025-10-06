 
Bradley Cooper keeping distance from Leonardo DiCaprio: Source

Bradley Cooper and Leonardo DiCaprio's reportedly has been strained

October 06, 2025

Photo: Leonardo DiCaprio 'sulking' as Bradley Cooper maintains distance: Source

Bradley Cooper is reportedly steering clear of Leonardo DiCaprio.

As RadarOnline.com reports, Cooper has been “keeping his distance” from DiCaprio since his relationship with the supermodel began.

For context, Hadid and DiCaprio were romantically linked between September 2022 and mid-2023 before their brief fling came to an end, shortly before Cooper entered the picture.

“Bradley’s too much of a gentleman to stay friendly with someone who treated his girl shabbily,” a source revealed and added, “So that’s where they’re at.”

According to the insider, DiCaprio has not been taking the distance well and has been unable to comprehend his loyalty to Gigi Hadid.

“Leo loved him like a brother and misses him like crazy," they added. 

Before conclusion, the source remarked, He’s sulking that Bradley’s broken the bro code and really doesn’t understand what he sees in Gigi.”

