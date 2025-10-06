Donatella Versace celebrates George and Amal Clooney for inspiring work

Donatella Versace pays tribute to George and Amal Clooney

Donatella Versace is applauding George and Amal Clooney for their advocacy as the couple hosted the 2025 Albies in London.

The Italian designer, who recently stepped down as Versace’s creative director after nearly three decades to serve as the brand’s global ambassador, attended the annual ceremony on Oct. 3 at the Natural History Museum.

Organised by the Clooney Foundation for Justice, the Albies honour individuals who risk their lives to fight for human rights, free speech and justice.

“This year was extraordinary,” Versace told People Magazine, citing honorees including philanthropist Melinda French Gates, Gambian activist Fatou Baldeh, Guatemalan journalist José Rubén Zamora, former Washington Post editor Marty Baron and lifetime achievement recipient Darren Walker.

“I am always so humbled and inspired to hear the incredible stories of the real heroes of our world. Our world is a better place to have these people in it.”

Versace praised her longtime friends for using their platform to bring change. “My great friends Amal and George Clooney are one of the finest examples of that,” she said. “They fight and they fight some more for justice in our world and the protection of the truth speakers.”

She added that the night wasn’t just about glamour even though she praised Amal’s Versace gown. “I was blown away by Meryl Streep giving a spontaneous donation of £1 million [$1.3 million]. That is what George and Amal inspire us to do.”