 
Geo News

Bryce Dallas Howard jokes about Disney Park perks

The actress and director opens up at LA Comic Con about her work with Lucasfilm projects

By
Web Desk
|

October 06, 2025

Bryce Dallas Howard reflects on directing in the Star Wars Universe
Bryce Dallas Howard reflects on directing in the Star Wars Universe

Bryce Dallas Howard says directing Star Wars shows hasn’t earned her a free pass to Disneyland.

“I wish! I wish,” the actress and filmmaker, 44, told People Magazine at LA Comic Con when asked if her Disney projects came with special access.

Howard has directed several episodes of The Mandalorian, plus installments of The Book of Boba Fett, Skeleton Crew, and the upcoming season of Ahsoka.

Still, she says being part of the galaxy far, far away is rewarding enough.

“I love it so, so, so much,” she said. “I want to keep learning, growing, and challenging myself in that world.”

She added that many people want to work on Star Wars for different reasons. Whether it’s nostalgia, money, or the chance to connect with audiences, but for her, it’s about serving the story.

Howard also praised the production’s “indie mentality,” saying the creative teams use resources carefully to make sure every dollar appears on screen. “Limitations often give birth to the greatest ideas,” she noted.

Howard also teased that season 2 of Ahsoka will be “beautiful, thrilling, adventurous and romantic.” She called working on it “one of the greatest privileges and joys of my life.”

The new season is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.

Sydney Sweeney shares brutal routine behind ‘Christy' transformation
Sydney Sweeney shares brutal routine behind ‘Christy' transformation
Mandy Moore says pre-social media era helped her Hollywood career
Mandy Moore says pre-social media era helped her Hollywood career
Taylor Swift releases 'Fate of Ophelia' music video
Taylor Swift releases 'Fate of Ophelia' music video
Jeremy Renner's daughter Ava makes touching debut in his memoir's audiobook
Jeremy Renner's daughter Ava makes touching debut in his memoir's audiobook
MGK calls himself 'representative of the broken' after Megan Fox split
MGK calls himself 'representative of the broken' after Megan Fox split
Naomi Watts reveals vulnerable pre-marriage moment with Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts reveals vulnerable pre-marriage moment with Billy Crudup
Miley Cyrus reveals why dad Billy Ray broke down in tears after years long rift
Miley Cyrus reveals why dad Billy Ray broke down in tears after years long rift
Emily Blunt gives Dwayne Johnson sweet shoutout
Emily Blunt gives Dwayne Johnson sweet shoutout