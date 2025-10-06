Bryce Dallas Howard jokes about Disney Park perks

Bryce Dallas Howard reflects on directing in the Star Wars Universe

Bryce Dallas Howard says directing Star Wars shows hasn’t earned her a free pass to Disneyland.

“I wish! I wish,” the actress and filmmaker, 44, told People Magazine at LA Comic Con when asked if her Disney projects came with special access.

Howard has directed several episodes of The Mandalorian, plus installments of The Book of Boba Fett, Skeleton Crew, and the upcoming season of Ahsoka.

Still, she says being part of the galaxy far, far away is rewarding enough.

“I love it so, so, so much,” she said. “I want to keep learning, growing, and challenging myself in that world.”

She added that many people want to work on Star Wars for different reasons. Whether it’s nostalgia, money, or the chance to connect with audiences, but for her, it’s about serving the story.

Howard also praised the production’s “indie mentality,” saying the creative teams use resources carefully to make sure every dollar appears on screen. “Limitations often give birth to the greatest ideas,” she noted.

Howard also teased that season 2 of Ahsoka will be “beautiful, thrilling, adventurous and romantic.” She called working on it “one of the greatest privileges and joys of my life.”

The new season is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.