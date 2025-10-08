Meghan Markle saves Netflix deal as Harry's projects flop: Source

Netflix prefers to work with Meghan Markle over Harry

Following Prince Harry's recent underperforming Netflix shows, Meghan Markle is appearing to be holding on duke's media career.

As per a report by RadarOnline.com, industry sources claimed that after the Duke of Sussex's recent Netflix projects poorly received by audience, the Duchess of Sussex is "carrying" all the driving force behind their production company, Archewell, and has become a "one-woman operation."

"Netflix has learned that Meghan is the one with the media instincts. She's polished, camera-ready, and understands how to build a brand," a senior production source told the outlet, noting, "Even though her programs are always mocked, she still understands the camera from her acting days."

"Harry's ideas haven't worked – the audience just isn't there. At this point, she's the face of the business and he's taking a back seat," the insider continued.

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan and Harry signed a five-year $100 million partnership with Netflix in 2020.

The Sussexes 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan gained solid viewership but it drew criticism for criticizing the royal family in the show.

Moreover, Harry's solo projects are struggling to perform as his recent show Polo reportedly gained fewer than 500,000 viewers.

"Harry wanted to show a side of the sport that people hadn't seen," an insider familiar with their landmark deal claimed. "But it didn't connect. The subject felt out of touch, and the production lacked energy."

However, Meghan's new cooking show With Love, Meghan gained higher viewership plus a surprise second-season renewal this summer.

"Meghan's work might divide opinion, but it gets attention. That's what Netflix cares about. The renewal was as much about her profile as the program's performance," another industry source added.

"The streamer wants to keep her on board," a Los Angeles-based PR consultant told the publisher. "Harry's creative role has been reduced to producing credits and behind-the-scenes work. He's lost momentum."