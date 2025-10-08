King Charles sends fresh signal to Harry, Meghan amid hopes of royal return

King Charles shows another sign he wants Prince Harry, Meghan back

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received a kind gesture from King Charles, as he shows another sign of wanting them back into the family fold.

This comes amid reports the monarch wants the Duchess of Sussex to get involved in the ongoing peace talks between the palace and the Duke.

Seemingly showing another sign how much he wants the couple back to the family fold, Charles has put up photos of Harry and Meghan in Hillsborough Castle, his official home in Northern Ireland, especially in the State Drawing Room.

According to The Mirror, there are no photos of Prince Andrew, who left royal duties in 2022 after his links to Jeffrey Epstein became public.

"Royal Historic Palaces make decisions on what they believe to be appropriate,” a royal insider shared.

“They are also guided by members of The Royal Family, but the decision over what pictures of the family to use ultimately lies with the King."

Meanwhile, Meghan has reportedly refused to be a part of the peace talks between Harry and Charles with an insider claiming that the Duchess has “no interest” in taking part unless specific conditions are met.