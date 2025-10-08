Meghan Markle's Paris trip stirs tension behind Palace walls

Meghan Markle catches Palace off guard with Paris visit

Palace insiders have been left unsettled by Meghan Markle’s unexpected appearance at Paris Fashion Week last weekend.

The Duchess of Sussex showed her support for Pierpaolo Piccioli by appearing at Balenciaga’s womenswear presentation for the Spring/Summer 2026 season.

Since stepping down from royal duties alongside Prince Harry in 2020, Meghan has made very few visits to the UK or Europe, with her last being in 2023 for the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf.

Meghan’s new appearance is said to have sparked fresh concerns within the Palace, according to The Express.

As per the publication, the Firm is particularly concerned that Meghan’s visit may signal plans to spend more time in or around the UK.

Citing a former Palace courtier, riyal expert Tom Sykes said, “If they (Harry and Meghan) really plan to spend more time here it changes everything.

“It puts them back in the frame, and that’s not what anyone expected.”