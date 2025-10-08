 
Inside Prince Harry's emotional reason for wanting royal peace

Prince Harry's drive for peace rooted in his children's future with the royals

Web Desk
October 08, 2025

Prince Harry is said to be eager for his children, Archie and Lilibet, to build a bond with their royal cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Despite ongoing tensions with the Royal family, the Duke of Sussex is said to be desperate to reunite with his family for the sake of his kids.

A friend close to Harry shared that he was especially disappointed his children couldn’t join the family at Balmoral this summer and continues trying to reconnect for their sake.

"He was deeply disappointed that Archie and Lilibet couldn't join the family at Balmoral this summer,” the friend said.

“He wants them to grow up knowing their cousins – that's why he continues to make an effort, even if Meghan remains unconvinced,” they added, per Radar Online.

While Harry recently met King Charles for a brief 53-minute tea meeting at the Clarence House, Meghan has stepped back from any royal peace talks.

Though Harry has spoken of wanting peace and saying “life is precious,” insiders claimed both sides remain stuck, with no agreement yet on how to move forward.

