Former courtier breaks down a big misconception about the Royal Family

An ex-employee has just shed some light into the biggest misconception that follows the Royal Family, especially when it comes to formal attire or formal address.

The employee in question is royal butler Grant Harrold, and he just sat down with Fox News Digital to break down not only the misconceptions, but also his own experience working for the Royal Family.

For those unversed, the former butler just released his book The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life in Royal Service, and it comes after having served the Firm from 2004 to 2011.

Regarding his service Mr Harrold began by saying, "I think a lot of people assume that when you meet the royal family, you’re supposed to bow or curtsy. You don’t.”

“The monarchy’s website states it isn’t required — it’s entirely a personal choice.”

He also recalled a conversation the King himself had with him, regarding this and said, “The king even had a discussion with me about it. He said, ‘When you bow or curtsy, you’re doing it to the title. You’re not doing it to the person.’"

However, there is one etiquette that is followed, which is “when you meet them, you should let them lead the handshake and the conversation.”

He also added a few more titbits during his interview with the outlet and added, “some people [also] get so nervous, saying, ‘I don’t know what to talk to them about. I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what to do.’ I remind people — let them guide it. They don’t ask tricky questions. They keep it lighthearted and easy.”

The tricky bit is during formal events because “when they sit down at these elaborate royal tables, with all the cutlery and glassware, they think that’s the main challenge. What really matters is the conversation. The king will talk to the guest on his right during the main course, then switch to the guest on his left for pudding and coffee.”

“That causes a chain reaction. Everyone has someone to talk to. You don’t talk or shout across the table — you only speak to the person next to you. But it starts with the king, and because the table is set with even numbers, everyone is paired. It’s quite a funny old rule."

Furthermore, a more well known rule is that “you don’t start eating until the king begins, and when he finishes, the plates are taken away. These are very old etiquette rules. One rule that no longer exists is walking backwards — you don’t have to do that anymore. Now, when leaving their presence, you can simply turn and walk away.”