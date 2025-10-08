 
Meghan Markle becomes major hurdle in King Charles, Prince Harry reunion

Meghan Markle has reportedly refused to be a part of reconciliation talks with palace

By
F. Quraishi
|

October 08, 2025

Meghan Markle’s absence hinders Prince Harry’s path to reconciliation
Meghan Markle has reportedly refused to get involved in efforts to repair relations between Prince Harry and the Royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex recently spoke briefly with King Charles via phone during the monarch and the Duke’s recent UK reunion.

Despite Harry’s interest in reconciliation, sources told Radar Online that meaningful progress remains unlikely mainly because of Meghan.

According to reports, the King wants Meghan to be actively involved in the discussions because he needs surety she is not working behind-the-scenes.

However, Meghan has “no interest” in taking part unless specific conditions are met.

According to insiders, recent talks between Charles’s aides and Harry were focused on creating a formal agreement to avoid future misunderstandings.

They said that Meghan believes a written agreement won’t fix the deeper issues and that trust has to be earned, not signed off.

"At this stage, the idea of a contract remains only talk,” the source said. “The palace is seeking clear boundaries, while the Sussexes are determined to preserve their independence.”

“Neither side is moving, and Meghan's reluctance to take part remains the key obstacle – until that shifts, nothing will change."

