Buckingham Palace breaks silence on Prince William's secret meeting amid 'shockwaves through the palace'

Buckingham Palace has confirmed Prince William, the Prince of Wales held a private meeting at Kensington Palace amid reports he and King Charles have sent ‘shockwaves through the palace’ after Eugene Levy interview.

Royal expert Rob Shuter, in a report for ShuterScoop substack, has claimed the interview, framed by William as a “personal reflection,” has been interpreted by Charles camp as a calculated political move.

“For now, father and son are not speaking — sending shockwaves through the palace,” the expert claimed and added “A PR “peace walk” has been floated, but insiders say trust is shattered.”

“With the monarchy under pressure to prove its stability, two kings locked in silence is the last thing Britain needs,” Rob Shuter said.

Amid these reports, the palace confirmed, “06 October 2025, Kensington Palace: The Prince of Wales, Duke of Cornwall this morning received Mr. William Bax (Secretary of the Duchy of Cornwall) at Windsor Castle.”

The statement further said, “His Royal Highness, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon received Mr. Simon Patterson (Chairman).”

Earlier, the future king revealed he was ready for "change" in the monarchy.

"Change is on my agenda -- change for good. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think need to happen," the Prince, 43, declared.