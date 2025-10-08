Inside some lesser known fashion rules to follow within the Royal Family

Experts break down lesser known fashion rules

An expert has just broken down some of the biggest fashion rules that are specific to the female royals, as well as those who have faded away.

The expert breaking all this down is British broadcaster Helena Chard and she spoke to Fox News Digital while breaking all this down.

She started by saying, “Contrary to popular belief, it is no longer mandatory royal protocol for women to wear tights.”

“The late Queen Elizabeth II preferred women in nude tights, believing it gave a polished look. These days, it’s a personal choice. Princess Diana often avoided tights, using tanning oil instead. Since the queen’s passing, we’ve seen Princess Kate embrace more power trouser suits — something Elizabeth wasn’t keen on during her reign.”

However, the things that have stuck around is related to clothing pieces that could flash the world.

According to Ms Chard, "Princess Kate endured several fashion mishaps, including skirts flying up in true Marilyn Monroe style. Queen Elizabeth introduced her to a secret weapon — curtain weights sewn into the hems of her outfits. They kept clothes hanging properly, and she hasn’t suffered any more embarrassing Marilyn moments.”

Fashion accessories like purses have long held the power to convey secret messages too. Like the late queen’s handbag which when shifted from left to right gave secret signals to her team.

According to Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner, “Moving it from one hand to the other signaled she was bored and ready to move on.”