Prince William takes on an unhealthy obsession and King Charles is worried

Prince William is making his father worry over a hugely unhealthy approach

King Charles has become incredibly concerned when it comes to his son Prince William, and the reason is his little brother Prince Harry.

According to past reports Prince William has taken to throwing people out of the room anytime they mention his brother.

Now an insider has revealed to Closer that “William has been so tense, he’s barely able to hide his fury whenever his brother’s name comes up.”

In the eyes of his father and King, “it’s not healthy and Charles felt like it was high time he sat him down to try and get through to him.”

But at the same time “Charles knows he’s not going to budge when it comes to his feelings on Harry,” still “he’s hoping that William will at least come around to seeing that the wisest option in this situation is to show some mercy.”

Behind the scenes, “Charles is urging William to swallow his pride and see the bigger picture. In Charles’ view, even if William doesn’t want to be close with Harry or Meghan there’s no point alienating them. He says he’s got good reason for his decisions, even in respect to Harry, and he needs William to respect that.”