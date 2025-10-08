Meghan Markle appears amused by model's fall at PFW: ‘Terrible person'

Meghan Markle criticised for reaction to model’s stumble on the runway

Meghan Markle is facing backlash after a viral video appeared to show her laughing at a runway model who stumbled during the Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week.

The Duchess of Sussex was filmed sitting front row in a sleek white ensemble, reacting with visible surprise before seemingly laughing and whispering to her friend Markus Anderson.

While her own social media post highlighted a polished behind-the-scenes look at her day, the viral clip has sparked criticism.

Social media users are now accusing her of cruelty and insensitivity, pointing to what they described as a pattern of inappropriate reactions.

"Very sympathetic. A real mark of a good person, eh?" one commented, per Radar Online, while another added, "And then she very quickly realized how inappropriate and cruel that was. Too little, too late."

"Why does she find such joy in others tripping or falling…” another noted.

Some users also pointed to previous incidents when Meghan had similar reaction to people getting hurt.

One such incident, as social media users pointed out, was when Princess Charlotte appeared to be visibly hurt after falling on the Buckingham Palace balcony and another occasion when a guard collapsed during Trooping the Colour.

"Inappropriate laughter (usually at someone else's misfortune) is the only spontaneous thing Meghan does. All the rest is calculated and performative,” they said.

Another added, "She's a terrible person. Always laughing at other people's misfortunes. She laughed at Princess Charlotte. A child."