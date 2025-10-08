Meghan Markle leaves Prince William 'furious': 'Ultimate insult'

Meghan Markle has reportedly left her brother-in-law Prince William ‘furious’ with an ‘ultimate insult’ over “insensitive” Paris video.

Rob Shuter, citing royal insiders, writes for his substack ShuterScoop that the Prince of Wales is “livid beyond words” after Meghan Markle posted a video lounging in a limo with her feet up while driving past the Paris tunnel where his mother Princess Diana died.

The palace insiders claims, “William saw the clip and went white with anger.

“To him, it wasn’t just bad taste — it was personal desecration. That tunnel is sacred ground. For Meghan to treat it like a selfie moment was the ultimate insult.”

Earlier, Meghan faced backlash for sharing the video of herself relaxing in a limousine near the Paris tunnel where her late mother-in-law Princess Diana got into her fatal car crash in 1997.

In the clip from Meghan’s Instagram Stories posted last Saturday, the Duchess recorded her limo passing the bridges Pont Alexandre III and the Pont des Invalides from out the window at night.

Commenting on the Meghan Markle’s Paris appearance, the spokesperson said that the “As Ever” founder’s appearance was to support pal Pierpaolo Piccioli, who became Creative Director for the House in July.

The Spokesperson said, “Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo.

“They have worked closely together, collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage.”