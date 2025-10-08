 
Prince Edward follows in father Prince Philip's footsteps

Prince Edward visited the Oval Cricket Ground days after Duchess Sophie returned to the Democratic Republic of Congo

October 08, 2025

Prince Edward follows in father Prince Philip's footsteps

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh visited the Oval Cricket Ground to see a charity’s inclusive cricket programmes in action.

King Charles younger brother Prince Edward, following in the footsteps of father Prince Philip, became the patron of Lord’s Taverners earlier this year.

The palace shared photos of the duke on Instagram saying, “Bowled over by the @LordsTaverners national cricket programmes!.”

Sharing the details of Prince Edward’s visit, the palace continued: “The Duke of Edinburgh visited The Oval Cricket Ground to see the charity’s inclusive cricket programmes in action. His Royal Highness joined a game of table cricket – an accessible version of the game played in special educational needs and disability schools across the UK.”

The Duke was named Patron of the Lord’s Taverners earlier this year, following in the footsteps of his father, the late Duke of Edinburgh, who became the founding Patron and 12th man in 1950 — a role he held for 71 years.

Prince Edward visited the Oval Cricket Ground days after his wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh returned to the Democratic Republic of Congo to witness the devastating impact of the ongoing conflict, particularly on women and girls, and meet women peacebuilders working at the grassroots level to highlight their work supporting local peace initiatives.

