Prince William drops clue about the state of his rift with Prince Harry in his own words

Prince William exposes where he stands with Prince Harry amid their rift

Prince William has just dropped a major hint about the state of his relationship with Prince Harry, given their ongoing rift.

The whole thing has been brought to light by the prince himself, during his interview with Eugene Levy, for The Reluctant Traveler.

In that chat the heir was asked about media intrusion and was quoted saying, “I hope we don’t go back to some of the practices in the past that Harry and I had to grow up in. And I’ll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation.”

What is pertinent to mention is that, Prince William has remained tight-lipped about his younger brother for more than a year. Even when he met with King Charles in the UK, the Prince of Wales was not present.

Royal historian, Robert Lacey also spoke to People Magazine about this rare mention and said, “they are clearly part of the past.He talked about his brother in the past, as part of his life — not in the future.”

A similar stance was also shared by royal biographer Andrew Morton whose said, “If you want the prince to talk openly, you avoid asking about his brother.”