Prince William issues strong orders after Meghan Markle latest move

Prince William has issued strong orders to his aides after Meghan Markle shared 'insensitive' video of her with feet up in limo being driven past tunnel where late Princess Diana's fatal car crash occurred.

This has been claimed by Rob Shuter, citing royal insiders, in his latest substack for ShuterScoop.

Citing the insiders, Rob said Prince William immediately called aides to demand “every copy of that footage be taken down.”

He further said, one royal staffer reveals, “He said it was grotesque. He couldn’t believe she’d film herself near the very spot that destroyed his family.”

Meghan had shared the video on social media handle Instagram after she appeared at Paris Fashion Week to support a fashion designer friend on Saturday.

Meghan attended the Balenciaga show after making the solo trip across the Atlantic.

Meghan was dressed in an ivory-coloured Balenciaga suit with cape for a rare trip to Europe from her home in California.

Meghan Markle’s spokesperson tells Hello! Magazine, per the AFP, "She has long admired his (Piccioli´s) craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different.”

The Spokesperson said, “Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo.

“They have worked closely together, collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage.”