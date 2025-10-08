King Charles makes major promise to Prince William against Prince Harry

King Charles promises his eldest something big when it comes to Prince Harry

An insider has just come forward and has revealed a promise that King Charles has given his heir apparent regarding the Spare.

News of this has been brought forward via a well placed insider.

They sat with Closer magazine for a chat and admitted that given Prince William dislike of his brother’s actions, he is refusing to yield.

According to the source, “he promised William he's not simply handing Harry back the keys to the castle, this is not going to be a case where all is forgiven, but he also believes it's better to show some forgiveness.”

Because the King has his hands tied to a certain extent. “Just look at the way he’s dealing with Andrew,” the insider said.

“Everyone knows he’s furious with him and would love him to be gone and out of sight, but it’s not that simple.” But “the fact is, Andrew poses a serious threat if he’s not handled properly. The last thing they need is another family member going on a rampage against them.”

So over all, “Charles is thinking strategically and choosing not to be heavy handed with his brother to avoid the fallout of another war.”