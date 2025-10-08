Prince William hints at differences with King Charles in call for royal change

Prince William signals desire for change sparking talk of criticism toward King Charles

Prince William has signalled a desire to modernize the monarchy in a recent interview on The Reluctant Traveller.

Speaking with Canadian actor Eugene Levy, the Prince of Wales emphasized the need for change and expressed his wish to avoid repeating mistakes from his own upbringing.

“I think it’s safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good,” William told Eugene.

“I enjoy change; I don't fear it. That's the bit that excites me — the idea of being able to bring some change.”

"Overly radical change, but changes that I think need to happen,” added the Prince, correcting himself.

While some have interpreted his comments as a subtle critique of his father, a royal expert said William’s remarks are not meant to criticize the king.

Speaking with People Magazine, historian Robert Lacey said that William’s remarks “shouldn’t be seen as criticism of King Charles.”

“He is very close to his father and has been his most important supporter,” he added.