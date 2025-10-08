 
Geo News

Prince William hints at differences with King Charles in call for royal change

Prince William’s recent interview seen as quiet challenge to King Charles’ leadership

By
Web Desk
|

October 08, 2025

Prince William signals desire for change sparking talk of criticism toward King Charles
Prince William signals desire for change sparking talk of criticism toward King Charles

Prince William has signalled a desire to modernize the monarchy in a recent interview on The Reluctant Traveller.

Speaking with Canadian actor Eugene Levy, the Prince of Wales emphasized the need for change and expressed his wish to avoid repeating mistakes from his own upbringing.

“I think it’s safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good,” William told Eugene.

“I enjoy change; I don't fear it. That's the bit that excites me — the idea of being able to bring some change.”

"Overly radical change, but changes that I think need to happen,” added the Prince, correcting himself.

While some have interpreted his comments as a subtle critique of his father, a royal expert said William’s remarks are not meant to criticize the king.

Speaking with People Magazine, historian Robert Lacey said that William’s remarks “shouldn’t be seen as criticism of King Charles.”

“He is very close to his father and has been his most important supporter,” he added.

Meghan Markle appears amused by model's fall at PFW: ‘Terrible person' video
Meghan Markle appears amused by model's fall at PFW: ‘Terrible person'
Prince William takes on an unhealthy obsession and King Charles is worried
Prince William takes on an unhealthy obsession and King Charles is worried
Inside some lesser known fashion rules to follow within the Royal Family
Inside some lesser known fashion rules to follow within the Royal Family
Buckingham Palace breaks silence on Prince William's secret meeting amid 'shockwaves through the palace'
Buckingham Palace breaks silence on Prince William's secret meeting amid 'shockwaves through the palace'
Meghan Markle becomes major hurdle in King Charles, Prince Harry reunion
Meghan Markle becomes major hurdle in King Charles, Prince Harry reunion
Former courtier breaks down a big misconception about the Royal Family
Former courtier breaks down a big misconception about the Royal Family
Meghan Markle's Paris trip stirs tension behind Palace walls
Meghan Markle's Paris trip stirs tension behind Palace walls
Inside Prince Harry's emotional reason for wanting royal peace
Inside Prince Harry's emotional reason for wanting royal peace