Royal aides warn Meghan, Harry's return would ‘disrupt the Firm'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s return seen as dangerous move by Palace staff

Web Desk
October 08, 2025

Palace staff reportedly fears Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s return to the royal family fold as Royal aides fear their return could reignite staff-related issues.

The controversy traces back to claims made in 2018 by Jason Knauf, the Sussexes’ former communications secretary.

Knauf formally alleged that Meghan had bullied two personal assistants out of their roles during her first year as a working royal.

Now, amid talks that the Duke of Sussex could return to the palace, and that he would not come alone but would also bring his family, aides fear that their return would “disrupt” the firm.

“These are seasoned operators who’ve been protecting the monarchy for decades, they’re not about to take orders from someone they view as a spoiled brat who abandoned his duties the moment things got toug,” a source said.

They added, “It’s no exaggeration to say that at least 80 percent of the household think Charles is making a huge mistake even entertaining this olive branch from Harry.”

“The general feeling is that giving him even a crumb of access will backfire spectacularly.

“Every time he’s been granted a platform, it’s ended with chaos, and there’s no reason to think this time will be any different.”

