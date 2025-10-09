Prince William gives King Charles shocking ultimatum: ‘It's me or Harry!'

Prince William issues ultimatum to King Charles over Harry

Prince William has reportedly drawn a clear line with King Charles after his reunion with younger son, Prince Harry.

As per a report by RadarOnline.com the future king has clearly given his dad an "ultimatum" saying, "It's me or Harry," a palace insider claimed.

This came after King Charles had a private meeting with Harry in London earlier in September, following the monarch's cancer diagnosis.

"William's not about 'I told you so' or revenge – he's completely focused on what's best for the family," the source said.

"William takes his role as protector to the King very seriously. William made it clear to Charles that he wants him to start taking his advice and warnings more seriously. William has seen Harry’s wild side," the insider continued.

"But he’s also one of the few who understands Harry strategically and less emotionally.”

After Harry had a reported "peace talk" with his dad, he continued to say things about his family in an interview with a British media outlet.

"I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear," Harry said of the claims he made about the royal family in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

"The fact Charles got burned less than a week after his meeting with Harry was almost to the letter what William predicted would happen," the royal source claimed about the tell-all interview. "William thinks it’s foolish to let it happen again."