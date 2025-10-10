 
Geo News

Prince Harry rubbished over his humanitarianism that fails to extend towards family

Prince Harry has found himself utterly rubbished and ridiculed for the ‘humanitarian’ aspect of his life and work

By
Web Desk
|

October 10, 2025

Prince Harry gets called out for his humanitarian side
Prince Harry gets called out for his humanitarian side

Following news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be honored at Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Gala, an expert has come forward to refute their ‘claim to fame’.

The expert in question is royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams who spoke to Fox News Digital while delivering this point of view.

Because he believes “despite the work they have undoubtedly done to highlight mental health issues ... surely, they are the wrong winners for this sort of award.”

Reason being “both Meghan and Harry are estranged from their families and have launched deeply destructive attacks on the royal family for their personal and financial gain,” and “surely, winners of such an award should be positive in approach.”

He also didn’t end there, and instead admitted, “it states that Meghan is a ‘cultural catalyst for positive change’ and lists Harry’s memoir, ‘Spare,’ among his achievements.”

But to Mr Fitzwilliams, while its true that “what their foundation has done in the field of mental health is, of course, to be welcomed. However, their treatment of their respective families makes them unsuitable recipients of a humanitarian award.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get thrown face first in a repetitive cycle
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get thrown face first in a repetitive cycle
Kate Middleton makes statement after Oxford visit video
Kate Middleton makes statement after Oxford visit
Kate Middleton appears healthy and confident in latest solo engagement video
Kate Middleton appears healthy and confident in latest solo engagement
Kate Middleton speaks out on 'troubling role' of technology video
Kate Middleton speaks out on 'troubling role' of technology
Prince Harry releases statement after New York event
Prince Harry releases statement after New York event
Prince Harry makes surprising appearance in New York City
Prince Harry makes surprising appearance in New York City
King Charles, Queen Camilla step out after personal loss
King Charles, Queen Camilla step out after personal loss
Kate Middleton rewears entire outfit during visit to Home-Start Oxford
Kate Middleton rewears entire outfit during visit to Home-Start Oxford