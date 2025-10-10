Prince William spills TV show that is ‘real treat' for family

Prince William has expressed desire to watch the upcoming runway show.

The Prince of Wales has admitted to TV executive Stephen Lambert, that he is looking forward to watching The Celebrity Traitors alongside his family.

Mr Lambert, 66, said: “My award is for services to television, and we started talking about Celebrity Traitors, which launches tonight. He said he and the family were very much looking forward to watching it. It was going to be a big treat for them and probably for the nation, he expected.

“And I told him about the fact that our celebrities have entered into the game with great seriousness.”

He added: “So, they’re not just doing it because it’s a chance for them to be celebrities on television, but because they actually love the game, but also because they are the talented people they are, so they’re also very funny, and I think it’s extremely entertaining television.”