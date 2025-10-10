 
Geo News

Kate Middleton gets ‘100% support' in her work on shaping minds

Kate Middleton is praised for her latest work and research on smartphones

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 10, 2025

Kate Middleton is lauded for her opinions as she makes confessions about smartphones.

The Princess of Wales, who has co-authored a new essay with Professor Robert Waldinger from Harvard Medical School about the impacts smartphone use can have on families, says that they are doing the younger generation no good.

She said: "While digital devices promise to keep us connected, they frequently do the opposite.

Praising the future Queen on her opinions, one fan wrote on X: "Princess Catherine isn't wrong - people are more interested in their phones than the person they're supposed to be with, a lot of the time.”

Another said: “She's absolutely right!”

A third noted: "Catherine, Princess of Wales is 100 per cent correct.”

A fourth fan commented: "The Princess of Wales supporting community and healthy childhoods, and we are here for it."

‘Self-inflicted' Meghan Markle lands in PR triage
‘Self-inflicted' Meghan Markle lands in PR triage
Kate Middleton issues personal message about 'most basic form of love'
Kate Middleton issues personal message about 'most basic form of love'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get thrown face first in a repetitive cycle
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get thrown face first in a repetitive cycle
Kate Middleton makes statement after Oxford visit video
Kate Middleton makes statement after Oxford visit
Kate Middleton appears healthy and confident in latest solo engagement video
Kate Middleton appears healthy and confident in latest solo engagement
Kate Middleton speaks out on 'troubling role' of technology video
Kate Middleton speaks out on 'troubling role' of technology
Prince Harry releases statement after New York event
Prince Harry releases statement after New York event
Prince Harry makes surprising appearance in New York City
Prince Harry makes surprising appearance in New York City