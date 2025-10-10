Kate Middleton gets ‘100% support' in her work on shaping minds

Kate Middleton is lauded for her opinions as she makes confessions about smartphones.



The Princess of Wales, who has co-authored a new essay with Professor Robert Waldinger from Harvard Medical School about the impacts smartphone use can have on families, says that they are doing the younger generation no good.

She said: "While digital devices promise to keep us connected, they frequently do the opposite.

Praising the future Queen on her opinions, one fan wrote on X: "Princess Catherine isn't wrong - people are more interested in their phones than the person they're supposed to be with, a lot of the time.”

Another said: “She's absolutely right!”

A third noted: "Catherine, Princess of Wales is 100 per cent correct.”

A fourth fan commented: "The Princess of Wales supporting community and healthy childhoods, and we are here for it."