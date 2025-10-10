Prince Harry, Meghan Markle poked over work as they receive new award

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not deserve there upcoming award, says an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are preparing to receive the 'Humanitarians of the Year' award at the nonprofit's World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City this Thursday, are not real palace holders for the awards.

Royal reported Jasmine Carey writes for Express: “While Meghan and Harry do of course put time and resources into helping raise awareness of mental health and support those who have been impacted by the digital world mentally, especially families of young people who have been impacted, it could be argued that they haven’t always acted in the best way for the mental health of those around them.”

She adds:“Over the last five years, the couple have taken to digital screens themselves to slate the Royal Family, whether that be in their 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview or on their 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan.”

“The prince also used the pages of his 2023 memoir Spare to criticise family members and reveal certain information that will no doubt have impacted those he is related to,” she notes.

The expert adds: “This is something that royal fans won’t forget anytime soon.”