Meghan Markle turns yet another 'neutral' moment to 'controversy'

Meghan Markle is called out for insensitive video during trip to Paris

By
Eleen Bukhari
October 10, 2025

Meghan Markle has ruined her reputation yet again with her latest Paris move.

The Duchess of Sussex, who posted a video assortment as she passed through the tunnel where Princess Diana’s car crashed back in 1997, is called out for her insensitivity.

Renae Smith, founder of The Atticism, told the Express: "As we know, Meghan has an incredible ability to turn neutral moments into controversy.

She added: “The video near the tunnel where Diana died was a terrible decision from a PR perspective. It’s not just tone-deaf, it’s strategically reckless.”

"She has to know how symbolic that location is, so doing a posed video there just looks self-serving. If she genuinely wanted to visit privately, that would’ve been totally fine.

"But to share a stylised video that makes it about her? I’d love to say it’s baffling - because I guess the behaviour is - but it’s also straight out of the 'All about ME-ghan' textbook of behaviour,” she noted.

